Microvast Holdings (MVST) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (Symbol: MVST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.91, changing hands as high as $8.99 per share. Microvast Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MVST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MVST's low point in its 52 week range is $4.77 per share, with $15.9852 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.73.

