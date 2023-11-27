Microvast Holdings (MVST) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) has been revised to 9.18 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 808.91% from the latest reported closing price of 1.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microvast Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVST is 0.03%, an increase of 25.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.49% to 66,099K shares. The put/call ratio of MVST is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Owl Creek Asset Management holds 7,171K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,171K shares, representing an increase of 13.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 12.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,658K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 4,050K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,729K shares, representing a decrease of 16.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,609K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,151K shares, representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 37.14% over the last quarter.

DRIV - Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF holds 3,340K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,121K shares, representing a decrease of 23.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 48.91% over the last quarter.

Microvast Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Microvast, Inc. is a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to battery packs. By integrating the process from raw material to system assembly, Microvast has developed a family of products covering a breadth of market applications. Microvast was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

