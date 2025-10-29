Microvast Holdings (MVST) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for Microvast Holdings (NasdaqCM:MVST) has been revised to $5.61 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.25% from the latest reported closing price of $5.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microvast Holdings. This is an increase of 110 owner(s) or 96.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVST is 0.06%, an increase of 19.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 138.66% to 86,267K shares. The put/call ratio of MVST is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,815K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,908K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Millennium Management holds 4,687K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,646K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 184.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,636K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares , representing an increase of 53.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 500.98% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,611K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607K shares , representing an increase of 65.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 647.34% over the last quarter.

