Microvast Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Q1 Revenue of $116.5 Million with 43.2% Year-Over-Year Growth

Microvast Holdings reported a record Q1 revenue of $116.5 million, a 43.2% increase year-over-year, with improved margins and profitability.

Potential Positives

Record Q1 revenue of $116.5 million, representing a significant year-over-year growth of 43.2%.

Gross margin improved dramatically from 21.2% to 36.9%, indicating enhanced operational efficiency.

Achieved a net profit of $61.8 million compared to a net loss of $24.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Positive adjusted EBITDA of $28.5 million, a substantial recovery from a negative adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million a year earlier.

Potential Negatives

Despite significant revenue growth, the company reported that net profit of $61.8 million was heavily influenced by non-recurring items, such as changes in the fair value of warrant liability and convertible loans, which may not be sustainable.

The reliance on non-GAAP measures in the release may raise concerns about the transparency and validity of the financial performance, as well as the potential for discrepancies between GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Future growth projections of 18% to 25% may seem ambitious considering potential market challenges and uncertainties highlighted in the cautionary statements regarding operational performance and external factors affecting the industry.

STAFFORD, Texas, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) (“Microvast” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced battery technologies, announced today its unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 (“Q1 2025”).





"Building on our strong momentum from 2024, Microvast delivered exceptional first quarter results, achieving record Q1 revenue of $116.5 million, a significant 43.2% year over year increase. This impressive top-line growth is coupled with a substantial expansion in gross margin to 36.9%. For the quarter we booked a net profit of $61.8 million and a positive adjusted EBITDA of $28.5 million, underscoring the increasing demand for our advanced battery solutions and the effectiveness of our focus on profitability and operational efficiency," said Yang Wu, Microvast’s Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer.







Results for Q1 2025









Record first quarter revenue of $116.5 million, compared to $81.4 million in Q1 2024, an increase of 43.2%











Record first quarter revenue of $116.5 million, compared to $81.4 million in Q1 2024, an increase of 43.2%



Gross margin increased to 36.9% from 21.2% in Q1 2024; Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin increased to 37.0%, up from 22.6% in Q1 2024











Gross margin increased to 36.9% from 21.2% in Q1 2024; Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin increased to 37.0%, up from 22.6% in Q1 2024



Operating expenses of $25.5 million, compared to $40.9 million in Q1 2024; Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses of $24.9 million, compared to $30.1 million in Q1 2024











Operating expenses of $25.5 million, compared to $40.9 million in Q1 2024; Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses of $24.9 million, compared to $30.1 million in Q1 2024



Net profit of $61.8 million, compared to net loss of $24.8 million in Q1 2024; Non-GAAP adjusted net profit of $19.3 million, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $13.0 million in Q1 2024











Net profit of $61.8 million, compared to net loss of $24.8 million in Q1 2024; Non-GAAP adjusted net profit of $19.3 million, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $13.0 million in Q1 2024



Net profit per share of $0.19 compared to net loss per share of $0.08 in Q1 2024; Non-GAAP adjusted net profit per share of $0.06, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share of $0.04 in Q1 2024











Net profit per share of $0.19 compared to net loss per share of $0.08 in Q1 2024; Non-GAAP adjusted net profit per share of $0.06, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share of $0.04 in Q1 2024



Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of positive $28.5 million in Q1 2025, compared to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of negative $3.7 million in Q1 2024











Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of positive $28.5 million in Q1 2025, compared to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of negative $3.7 million in Q1 2024



Capital expenditures of $6.6 million, compared to $10.2 million in Q1 2024











Capital expenditures of $6.6 million, compared to $10.2 million in Q1 2024



Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of $123.0 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $109.6 million as of December 31, 2024, and $86.7 million as of March 31, 2024











Please refer to the tables at the end of this press release for reconciliations of gross profit to non-GAAP adjusted gross profit, operating expenses to non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses, net profit/(loss) to non-GAAP adjusted net profit/(loss), net profit/(loss) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and gross margin to non-GAAP adjusted gross margin.







2025 Outlook









For the remainder of 2025, the Company maintains its target revenue growth of 18% to 25% year over year and revenue guidance of $450 million to $475 million











For the remainder of 2025, the Company maintains its target revenue growth of 18% to 25% year over year and revenue guidance of $450 million to $475 million



Through 2025, with continued regional efficiencies and utilization increases, the Company is targeting a gross margin of 30%











Through 2025, with continued regional efficiencies and utilization increases, the Company is targeting a gross margin of 30%



Installation of production equipment for Huzhou Phase 3.2, increasing our capacity to meet strong customer demand and targeting first qualified products in Q4 2025











Installation of production equipment for Huzhou Phase 3.2, increasing our capacity to meet strong customer demand and targeting first qualified products in Q4 2025



Sustained focus on new customer wins that will continue to expand our presence in differentiated commercial vehicle markets as OEM product lines and segments continue to electrify













Webcast Information







Company management will host a conference call and webcast on May 12, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, to discuss the Company's financial results. The live webcast and accompanying slide presentation will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of Microvast’s investor relations website (



https://ir.microvast.com/events-presentations/events



). A replay will be available following the conclusion of the event.







About Microvast







Microvast is a global leader in providing battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. With a legacy of over 18 years, Microvast has consistently delivered cutting-edge battery systems that empower a cleaner and more sustainable future. The company's innovative approach and dedication to excellence have positioned it as a trusted partner for customers around the world. Founded in 2006 in Stafford, Texas, Microvast holds more than 810 patents and patent applications that enable solutions for today’s electrification needs.





For more information, please visit



www.microvast.com



or follow us on LinkedIn (@microvast).







Contact:







Investor Relations





ir@microvast.com







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our future results of operations and financial position, our operational performance, our anticipated growth and business strategy, our future capital expenditures and debt service obligations, the projected costs, prospects and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including regarding expected growth and demand for our batteries and energy storage solutions and introduction of new batteries and energy storage solutions, the adoption of such offerings by customers, our expectations relating to backlog, pipeline and contracted backlog, our ability to implement our remediation plan in connection with the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting, current expectations relating to legal proceedings and anticipated impacts and benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 as well as any other proposed or recently enacted legislation. In some cases, you may also identify forward-looking statements by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “outlook” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.





Many factors could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: (1) our ability to remain a going concern; (2) risk that we may not be able to execute our growth strategies or achieve profitability; (3) risk that we will be unable to raise additional capital to execute our business plan or pay our debts as they come due, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (4) potential difficulties in maintaining manufacturing capacity and establishing expected mass manufacturing capacity in the future; (5) risks relating to delays, disruptions and quality control problems in our manufacturing operations; (6) restrictions in our existing and any future credit facilities; (7) risks of operations in China; (8) the effects of mechanics liens filed by contractors that we do not have sufficient funds to pay; (9) the effects of existing and future litigation; (10) changes in general economic conditions, including increases in interest rates and associated Federal Reserve policies, a potential economic recession, and the impact of inflation on our business; (11) changes in the highly competitive market in which we compete, including with respect to our competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (12) changes in availability and price of raw materials; (13) labor relations, including the ability to attract, hire and retain key employees and contract personnel; (14) heightened awareness of environmental issues and concern about global warming and climate change; (15) risk that we are unable to secure or protect our intellectual property; (16) risk that our customers or third-party suppliers are unable to meet their obligations fully or in a timely manner; (17) risks related to possible future reductions in pricing or order volume or loss of one or more of our significant customers; (18) risks relating to our status as a relatively low-volume purchaser as well as from supplier concentration and limited supplier capacity; (19) risk that our customers will adjust, cancel or suspend their orders for our products; (20) risk of product liability or regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to our products or services; (21) our ability to maintain and enhance our reputation and brand recognition; (22) the effectiveness of our information technology and operational technology systems and practices to detect and defend against evolving cyberattacks; (23) changing laws regarding cybersecurity and data privacy, and any cybersecurity threat or event; (24) the effects and associated cost of compliance with existing and future laws and governmental regulations, such as the Inflation Reduction Act; (25) risks relating to whether renewable energy technologies are suitable for widespread adoption or if sufficient demand for our offerings does not develop or takes longer to develop than we anticipate; (26) economic, financial and other impacts such as a pandemic, including global supply chain disruptions; (27) the impacts of geopolitical events, including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East; and (28) Tariffs imposed on products of the PRC into the United States may lead to increased costs and impact our business. Microvast’s annual, quarterly and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission identify, address and discuss these and other factors in the sections entitled “Risk Factors.”





Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control.





All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date hereof except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Forecasts and estimates regarding our industry and end markets are based on sources we believe to be reliable, however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.







All references to the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our” refer to Microvast Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries other than certain historical information which refers to the business of Microvast prior to the consummation of the Business Combination.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, Microvast has disclosed in this earnings release non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses, non-GAAP adjusted net profit/(loss) and non-GAAP adjusted gross margin which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the SEC. These are intended as supplemental measures of our financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).





Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses and net profit/(loss), are contained in tabular form in the unaudited financial statements below. Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit is GAAP gross profit as adjusted for non-cash stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues. Non-GAAP adjusted net profit/(loss) is GAAP net profit/(loss) as adjusted for non-cash stock-based compensation expense and change in valuation of warrant and Convertible loan. Non-GAAP adjusted net profit/(loss) per common share is GAAP net profit/(loss) per common share as adjusted for non-cash stock-based compensation expense and change in valuation of warrant and Convertible loan per common share. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as net profit/(loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, non-cash settled share-based compensation expense, interest expense, interest income, changes in fair value of our warrant and Convertible loan and income tax expense or benefit. Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses is defined as operating expenses excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin is defined as GAAP gross margin as adjusted for non-cash stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues.





We use non-GAAP adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses, non-GAAP adjusted net profit/(loss) and non-GAAP adjusted gross margin for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We consider them to be important measures because they help illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with their most directly comparable GAAP measures, gross profit and net profit/(loss), provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results.





We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and board of directors.





Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. For example, our calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures, if any, reported by our peer companies, or our peer companies may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore our use of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The principal limitation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is that it excludes significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. In addition, it is subject to inherent limitations as it reflects the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining this non-GAAP financial measure. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. In addition, such financial information is unaudited and does not conform to SEC Regulation S-X and as a result, such information may be presented differently in our future filings with the SEC. For example, with respect to the warrant liability resulting from the merger, we now exclude changes in fair value from net profit/(loss) in our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net profit/(loss) calculation, which had not been done in prior periods.



















MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)

























March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





90,898













$





73,007













Restricted cash, current









32,096

















36,572













Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $6,523 and $5,090 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)









135,654

















120,626













Notes receivable









10,362

















7,579













Inventories, net









129,059

















143,327













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









30,027

















27,019













Assets held for sale









19,896

















19,896















Total Current Assets













447,992





















428,026















Restricted cash, non-current









—

















22













Property, plant and equipment, net









485,157

















478,189













Land use rights, net









11,366

















11,371













Acquired intangible assets, net









2,496

















2,607













Operating lease right-of-use assets









18,205

















17,628













Other non-current assets









17,716

















14,024















Total Assets









$









982,932

















$









951,867





































Liabilities























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





56,771













$





64,940













Advance from customers









44,204

















43,678













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









104,136

















98,456













Amounts due to related parties









—

















5













Income tax payables









653

















652













Short-term bank borrowings









86,241

















70,666













Notes payable









47,901

















51,756















Total Current Liabilities













339,906





















330,153















Long-term bonds payable









41,693

















43,157













Long-term bank borrowings









41,302

















41,062













Warrant liability









64

















290













Share-based compensation liability









98

















98













Operating lease liabilities









14,793

















14,596













Convertible loan measured at fair value









60,996

















104,613













Other non-current liabilities









29,845

















30,003















Total Liabilities









$









528,697

















$









563,972





































Stockholders’ Equity























Common Stock (par value of US$0.0001 per share, 750,000,000 and 750,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 325,216,389 and 324,831,634 shares issued, and 323,528,889 and 323,144,134 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)





$





33













$





33













Additional paid-in capital









1,513,685

















1,512,982













Statutory reserves









6,032

















6,032













Accumulated deficit









(1,031,168





)













(1,092,958





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(34,347





)













(38,194





)











Total Equity









$









454,235

















$









387,895

















Total Liabilities and Equity









$









982,932

















$









951,867





































MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024















Revenues





$





116,491













$





81,351













Cost of revenues









(73,475





)













(64,126





)











Gross profit











43,016

















17,225















Operating expenses:























General and administrative expenses









(10,453





)













(23,794





)









Research and development expenses









(8,248





)













(11,492





)









Selling and marketing expenses









(6,799





)













(5,591





)











Total operating expenses











(25,500





)













(40,877





)









Subsidy income









1,416

















534















Profit/(loss) from operations











18,932

















(23,118





)











Other income and expenses:























Interest income









177

















119













Interest expense









(1,188





)













(1,732





)









Changes in fair value of warrant liability and convertible loan









43,160

















42













Gain on debt restructuring









389

















—













Other income/(expense), net









320

















(136





)











Profit/(loss) before provision for income taxes













61,790





















(24,825









)











Income tax expense









—

















—















Net profit/(loss)









$









61,790

















$









(24,825









)











Less: net profit/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests









—

















—















Net profit/(loss) attributable to Microvast Holdings, Inc.'s stockholders









$









61,790

















$









(24,825









)













Net profit/(loss) per common share























Basic





$





0.19













$





(0.08





)









Diluted





$





0.05













$





(0.08





)









Weighted average shares used in calculating net profit/(loss) per share of common stock





















Basic









323,430,721

















315,367,121













Diluted









374,425,026

















315,367,121



































MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024















Cash flows from operating activities





















Net profit/(loss)





$





61,790













$





(24,825





)









Adjustments to reconcile net profit/(loss) to net cash used in operating activities:





















Loss/(gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment









95

















(34





)









Gain on debt restructuring









(389





)













—













Depreciation of property, plant and equipment









7,985

















7,470













Amortization of land use right and intangible assets









192

















194













Noncash lease expenses









666

















664













Share-based compensation









703

















11,865













Changes in fair value of warrant and convertible loan









(43,160





)













(42





)









Allowance of credit losses









1,358

















578













Product warranty









4,825

















3,269













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Notes receivable









(5,263





)













10,577













Accounts receivable









(14,108





)













12,011













Inventories









15,783

















16,341













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









(2,402





)













4,305













Amounts due to related parties









(5





)













—













Operating lease right-of-use assets









(654





)













(323





)









Other non-current assets









(1,388





)













(275





)









Notes payable









(4,150





)













1,042













Accounts payable









(8,547





)













(27,843





)









Advance from customers









462

















(1,694





)









Accrued expenses and other liabilities









(6,812





)













(10,623





)









Operating lease liabilities









(340





)













(500





)









Other non-current liabilities









528

















(126





)











Net cash generated from operating activities













7,169





















2,031



































Cash flows from investing activities





















Purchases of property, plant and equipment









(2,346





)













(10,241





)









Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment









14

















152













Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments









—

















5,564















Net cash used in investing activities













(2,332









)

















(4,525









)

































MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-Continued









(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024















Cash flows from financing activities





















Proceeds from borrowings









28,187

















18,780













Repayment of bank borrowings









(13,062





)













(12,520





)









Repayment of bonds payable









(1,375





)













—













Deferred payment related to purchases of property, plant and equipment









(4,287





)













—















Net cash generated from financing activities













9,463





















6,260















Effect of exchange rate changes









(907





)













(5,251





)









Increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









13,393

















(1,485





)











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period













109,601





















88,189

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period









$









122,994

















$









86,704

































Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024















Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





90,898













$





39,451













Restricted cash









32,096

















47,253















Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









$









122,994

















$









86,704





































MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT









(Unaudited, in thousands of U.S. dollars)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024















Revenues





$





116,491













$





81,351













Cost of revenues









(73,475





)













(64,126





)











Gross profit (GAAP)









$









43,016

















$









17,225















Gross margin









36.9





%













21.2





%





























Non-cash settled share-based compensation (included in cost of revenues)









62

















1,138















Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP)









$









43,078

















$









18,363















Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP)









37.0





%













22.6





%































MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES









(Unaudited, in thousands of U.S. dollars)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024















General and administrative expenses









(10,453





)













(23,794





)









Research and development expenses









(8,248





)













(11,492





)









Selling and marketing expenses









(6,799





)













(5,591





)











Operating expenses (GAAP)









$









(25,500









)













$









(40,877









)































Non-cash settled share-based compensation (included in Operating expenses)









641

















10,729















Adjusted operating expenses (non-GAAP)









$









(24,859









)













$









(30,148









)

































MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF NET PROFIT/(LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT/(LOSS)









(Unaudited, in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data, or as otherwise noted)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Net profit/(loss) (GAAP)









$









61,790

















$









(24,825









)











Changes in fair value of warrant and Convertible loan*









(43,160





)













(42





)









Non-cash settled share-based compensation*









703

















11,867















Adjusted net profit/(loss) (non-GAAP)









$









19,333

















$









(13,000









)











*The tax effect of the adjustments was nil.























Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Net profit/(loss) per common share-Basic (GAAP)









$









0.19

















$









(0.08









)











Changes in fair value of warrant and Convertible loan per common share









(0.13





)













—













Non-cash settled share-based compensation per common share









—

















0.04















Adjusted net profit/(loss) per common share-Basic (non-GAAP)









$









0.06

















$









(0.04









)

































MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF NET PROFIT/(LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA









(Unaudited, in thousands of U.S. dollars)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Net profit/(loss) (GAAP)









$









61,790

















$









(24,825









)











Interest expense (income), net









1,011

















1,613













Income tax expense









—

















—













Depreciation and amortization









8,177

















7,664















EBITDA (non-GAAP)









$









70,978

















$









(15,548









)











Changes in fair value of warrant liability and convertible loan









(43,160





)













(42





)









Non-cash settled share-based compensation









703

















11,867















Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)









$









28,521

















$









(3,723









)









