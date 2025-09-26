Microvast and Leggett & Platt have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 26, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares Microvast MVST as the Bull of the Day and Leggett & Platt LEG as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and Microsoft Corp. MSFT.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Microvast may not be a household name, but this small-cap clean energy play has been quietly putting together an impressive 2025. The stock is already up nearly 90% year-to-date, fueled by surging demand for its advanced battery technologies and a steady stream of positive analyst revisions. Despite the strong run, MVST still trades at a relatively reasonable valuation with strong growth forecasts, leaving room for further upside.

Microvast is a US-based battery technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery systems and components for electric commercial vehicles and utility-scale energy storage solutions. It offers a diversified portfolio of cell chemistries (including LTO, LFP, and NMC) and operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, and Germany to serve global markets.

What makes Microvast particularly compelling is the combination of under-the-radar status and improving fundamentals. While the company has limited Wall Street coverage, the analysts who do follow it have been raising their earnings outlook, a strong signal of growing confidence in its trajectory. For investors seeking exposure to the next wave of energy innovation, Microvast is a name worth watching.

Microvast Shares Rise Following Upgrades

Microvast currently boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), underscoring the steady stream of upward earnings revisions from analysts. Current year estimates have been raised by an impressive 46%, while next year's projections are up another 20.8%. The company also has a strong track record of exceeding expectations—over the last two quarters, Microvast crushed earnings forecasts by more than 400% each time, signaling both operational momentum and analyst underestimation.

On the top line, growth remains robust. Sales are forecast to climb 21.7% this year and another 21.8% in 2026, supported by rising demand for advanced battery systems. Meanwhile, earnings are expected to jump 170% this year and an additional 52.6% next year. That combination of revenue acceleration and profitability growth highlights a pivotal transition point for Microvast, as it moves from a speculative, loss-making profile to a company delivering consistent positive earnings.

Despite the sharp rally, valuation remains relatively reasonable given the growth trajectory. Shares trade at just 21x forward earnings, which looks appealing when paired with triple-digit near-term earnings growth and strong secular tailwinds in clean energy and electrification.

Microvast Stock Approaches Record Highs

As the chart below shows, MVST staged an impressive rally off the April lows, surging into mid-June before entering a gradual pullback. That retracement, however, proved constructive, shaping a well-defined descending wedge pattern. Earlier this month, the stock broke out decisively from that wedge, signaling renewed momentum and a potential shift back into an uptrend.

While the ideal entry point would have been on the initial breakout, the technical setup still looks favorable. With strong fundamental tailwinds at its back, Microvast appears well-positioned to extend its gains. In the near term, I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock consolidate into a small bull flag continuation pattern over the coming days, potentially setting the stage for a run at prior highs and, if momentum persists, fresh record territory.

Should Investors Buy Shares in MVST?

Microvast is at a compelling inflection point. After years of operating under the radar, the company is beginning to deliver on its potential with rapid sales growth, consistent earnings beats, and a clear path toward sustained profitability. Analysts are taking notice, raising estimates sharply and reinforcing its top Zacks Rank. Technically, the stock has also confirmed its strength, breaking out of consolidation and positioning for a move toward record highs.

For investors, the opportunity lies in Microvast's multiple catalysts. It still trades at a relatively modest valuation for a high-growth clean energy name, yet it has the kind of momentum that can continue to attract capital in the near term. As always with small-cap stocks, volatility is part of the package, but with its combination of improving fundamentals, favorable technicals, and exposure to the electrification megatrend, MVST stands out as a speculative growth stock worth serious consideration.

Leggett & Platt has struggled over the past year, with shares falling by more than a third as slowing sales and an over leveraged balance sheet weigh on investor confidence. The challenges have left the stock under significant pressure, and the outlook remains clouded until management can demonstrate a credible turnaround.

Leggett & Platt is a diversified manufacturer best known for its bedding components, furniture products, automotive seating systems, and industrial materials. Its operations span across residential, commercial, and industrial end markets, giving it broad exposure but also leaving it vulnerable to cyclical downturns in housing, consumer spending, and manufacturing.

Adding to the bearish case, analysts have recently begun lowering earnings forecasts, reflecting both near-term weakness and concerns about the company's financial flexibility. These downward revisions have pushed LEG into a low Zacks Rank, highlighting negative estimate momentum. Until Leggett & Platt can stabilize its operations, reduce debt levels, and return to consistent earnings growth, the stock is likely to remain under pressure and should be avoided by investors looking for stronger opportunities.

Shares of Leggett & Platt Decline Following Downgrades

Analysts have unanimously lowered earnings estimates for LEG over the past 60 days. Current year projections are down 5.4%, while next year's estimates have fallen nearly 10%, earning the stock a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Sales are expected to decline 7% this year and remain flat in 2026, while earnings are projected to be flat this year with only modest growth of 4.7% next year. The outlook reflects continued challenges for the business and limited near-term catalysts.

Technically, the stock has also failed to inspire confidence. While shares managed to recover from their April lows, the bounce quickly lost steam. Following a weak earnings reaction, where LEG missed both top and bottom line expectations, price action has slipped into another period of consolidation.

Should Investors Avoid LEG Stock?

At this stage, the risks surrounding Leggett & Platt outweigh the potential rewards. The company faces a difficult combination of slowing sales, weak earnings momentum, and an overleveraged balance sheet that limits its flexibility. Analyst downgrades reinforce the bearish outlook, with estimate revisions pointing to further near-term pressure rather than recovery.

From a technical standpoint, the stock has also failed to generate sustained upside. After a brief rebound off the April lows, shares rolled over again following disappointing earnings results, leaving the chart tilted back toward the downside.

Until management can deliver a clear plan to strengthen the balance sheet and restore consistent growth, LEG remains a stock to avoid. Investors would be better served focusing on companies with healthier fundamentals, positive estimate momentum, and clearer technical strength.

Additional content:

3 Stocks to Watch that Recently Announced Dividend Hikes

Volatility has returned to Wall Street, with indexes retreating from their all-time highs attained earlier this week, as concerns over a weakening economy continue to dent investor sentiment. The decline came even after the Federal Reserve implemented an interest rate cut last week for the first time this year.

Also, inflation continues to be high and the Federal Reserve has not ruled out tougher times ahead. Given this situation, an astute investor would prefer to keep a close watch on dividend-paying stocks. These stocks, supported by solid business models and a track record of consistent performance, often withstand market fluctuations more effectively.

They provide a reliable income stream while helping to mitigate the risk of sudden price drops. Historically, companies that pay dividends have also outperformed non-dividend stocks during periods of market turbulence. Three such stocks are InterDigital, Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Microsoft Corp..

Volatility Returns to Wall Street

Major indexes closed lower for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, with the Dow closing 0.4% lower, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were each down 0.3%. The decline comes days after all three major indexes registered record closing highs.

Stocks initially rallied after the Federal Reserve announced a quarter basis point rate cut last week and hinted at two more 25-basis-point rate cuts later this year. However, the Federal Reserve cautioned that the rate cut came as a weak jobs report hinted at a shrinking labor market.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell once again warned that the economy could weaken further and the central bank needs to balance inflation worries amid a shrinking labor market before deciding on the next rate cut.

This has reignited fears of a slowing economy, leading to massive selloffs over the past two sessions. The ongoing sentiment could keep markets volatile for a longer period.

3 Stocks That Recently Declared Dividend Hikes

InterDigital, Inc.

InterDigital, Inc. is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. IDCC engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. InterDigital has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

On Sept. 17, InterDigital announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.70 a share on Oct. 22. IDCC has a dividend yield of 0.69%. Over the past five years, InterDigital has increased its dividend four times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 15% of earnings. Check InterDigital's dividend history here.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of the biggest global banks with assets worth $4.55 trillion and total stockholders' equity worth $256.9 billion as of June 30, 2025. With operations in more than 60 countries, JPM is one of the largest financial service firms globally. JPMorgan Chase and Co. carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

On Sept. 16, JPMorgan Chase & Co.declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $1.50 a share on Oct. 31. JPM has a dividend yield of 1.79%. Over the past five years, JPMorgan Chase & Co.has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 29% of earnings. Check JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend history here.

Microsoft Corp.

Microsoft is one of the largest broad-based technology providers in the world. MSFT dominates the PC software market with more than 73% of the market share for desktop operating systems. Microsoft Corporation has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

On Sept. 15, Microsoft Corporation announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.91 a share on Dec. 11. MSFT has a dividend yield of 0.65%. Over the past five years, Microsoft Corporation has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 24% of earnings. Check Microsoft Corporation's dividend history here.

