MicroStrategy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MicroStrategy.

Looking at options history for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) we detected 40 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $306,309 and 34, calls, for a total amount of $3,014,617.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $610.0 to $3800.0 for MicroStrategy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MicroStrategy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MicroStrategy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $610.0 to $3800.0, over the past month.

MicroStrategy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $426.0 $410.0 $410.0 $1200.00 $1.2M 1.2K 31 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $230.0 $223.7 $223.7 $3000.00 $111.8K 89 15 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1053.0 $1046.0 $1053.0 $610.00 $105.3K 48 1 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $131.25 $125.1 $131.25 $3800.00 $91.8K 141 11 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $819.75 $802.0 $814.46 $2000.00 $81.4K 84 1

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MicroStrategy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of MicroStrategy Currently trading with a volume of 88,155, the MSTR's price is up by 0.5%, now at $1592.47. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for MicroStrategy

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1780.0.

An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on MicroStrategy, maintaining a target price of $1590. An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $1875. An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $1875.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

