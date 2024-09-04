MicroStrategy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 76 extraordinary options activities for MicroStrategy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 31 are puts, totaling $2,327,366, and 45 are calls, amounting to $4,499,269.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $59.0 to $380.0 for MicroStrategy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MicroStrategy stands at 1055.52, with a total volume reaching 30,258.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MicroStrategy, situated within the strike price corridor from $59.0 to $380.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.4 $3.1 $3.15 $110.00 $352.8K 6.4K 1.6K MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $6.3 $6.1 $6.1 $105.00 $341.6K 1.0K 726 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $53.7 $52.95 $53.7 $80.00 $268.5K 2.4K 0 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.4 $3.15 $3.21 $110.00 $199.9K 6.4K 2.5K MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.25 $6.05 $6.22 $105.00 $193.6K 1.0K 1.1K

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MicroStrategy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of MicroStrategy With a trading volume of 4,668,259, the price of MSTR is up by 1.89%, reaching $124.63. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now. What The Experts Say On MicroStrategy

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $194.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $194.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MicroStrategy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.