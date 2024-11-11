MicroStrategy’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) Bitcoin Bet Pays Off with $20 Billion Holding

Business intelligence giant MicroStrategy (MSTR) has taken the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) game to a whole new level, amassing a jaw-dropping $20.5 billion in Bitcoin holdings, according to Saylor Tracker. The company’s decision to double down on Bitcoin over the years has led to a remarkable return on investment (ROI) of over 100%, with BitcoinTreasuries data showing the firm bought Bitcoin 42 times at an average price of $39,292 per coin. For context, Bitcoin’s recent price of $82,212 — an all-time high — has made MicroStrategy the king of corporate Bitcoin holdings, with other players like Marathon Digital (MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) lagging far behind at $2.1 billion and $840 million in Bitcoin holdings, respectively.

Bhutan and El Salvador Ride the Bitcoin Wave

Interestingly, MicroStrategy isn’t the only one seeing a Bitcoin boost. Bhutan, a surprising player in the Bitcoin space, now holds over $1 billion worth of Bitcoin, or 32% of its GDP, as Arkham Intelligence reports. The tiny Himalayan country has invested heavily in Bitcoin mining, treating the cryptocurrency as a strategic reserve. Meanwhile, El Salvador has also benefited from Bitcoin’s soaring price, with its 5,930 Bitcoin stash now valued at $482 million, up 80% from its initial investment according to Drop Stab.

MSTR’s New 21/21 Plan

MicroStrategy isn’t stopping there. The company has revealed an ambitious “21/21” plan, aiming to raise $42 billion over three years through a mix of equity and fixed-income securities to buy more Bitcoin. According to BitcoinTreasuries, the plan reflects MicroStrategy’s confidence in Bitcoin’s potential as a long-term asset.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is sitting at $82,232.79.

