MicroStrategy's Aggressive Bitcoin Acquisition Strategy Secures 0.726% of Total Supply

MicroStrategy, the leading public corporation in terms of bitcoin holdings, has once again demonstrated its aggressive bitcoin acquisition strategy. The company recently announced the purchase of an additional 12,333 BTC for approximately $347.0 million, at an average price of $28,136 per bitcoin. This brings MicroStrategy's total holdings to an impressive 152,333 BTC, acquired at an average price of $29,668 per bitcoin. With a total of 21 million bitcoins set to ever exist, MicroStrategy now controls approximately 0.726% of the total available supply.

This latest move by MicroStrategy further solidifies its position as the largest public corporation holder of bitcoin. MicroStrategy's journey with bitcoin began in August 2020, and despite selling some of its holdings for tax loss harvesting in December 2022, the company has consistently increased its bitcoin collection. In fact, shortly after the sale, MicroStrategy acquired an additional 2,500 bitcoin, further bolstering its already significant holdings.

In addition to its relentless accumulation of bitcoin, MicroStrategy has recently revealed plans to leverage Lightning for enterprise infrastructure services and content monetization solutions. The company's chairman, Michael Saylor, has been actively spearheading the mission of advancing Bitcoin adoption and development.

The latest acquisition of bitcoin by MicroStrategy reinforces the company's belief in the long-term viability of the digital asset. With Marathon being the only other company holding a substantial amount of bitcoin compared to MicroStrategy, and this acquisition being larger than their entire holdings, it is clear that MicroStrategy's aggressive acquisition strategy positions it as a dominant force in the corporate bitcoin space, controlling a significant percentage of the limited supply.

