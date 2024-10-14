MicroStrategy Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MicroStrategy.

Looking at options history for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) we detected 92 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 30 are puts, for a total amount of $1,469,918 and 62, calls, for a total amount of $3,834,945.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $420.0 for MicroStrategy during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MicroStrategy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MicroStrategy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $420.0, over the past month.

MicroStrategy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $24.4 $24.0 $24.0 $300.00 $240.0K 4.6K 253 MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $21.5 $20.85 $21.27 $240.00 $97.8K 53 124 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $32.8 $32.0 $32.8 $180.00 $88.5K 43 27 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $39.4 $38.45 $39.35 $240.00 $78.7K 0 62 MSTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $20.85 $20.3 $20.57 $210.00 $78.0K 229 1.5K

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MicroStrategy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of MicroStrategy Trading volume stands at 7,885,035, with MSTR's price up by 5.75%, positioned at $224.82. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 16 days. What Analysts Are Saying About MicroStrategy

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $209.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

