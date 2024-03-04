MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR) has announced its plans to offer $600 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2030 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. The offering is subject to market conditions and other factors, with the potential to increase by an additional $90 million.

JUST IN: MicroStrategy to raise $600 million to buy more #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/oCKnn8KDpy March 4, 2024

These unsecured, senior obligations of MicroStrategy will bear interest payable semi-annually and mature on March 15, 2030. The company intends to grant initial purchasers an option to purchase additional notes within a 13-day period.

MicroStrategy plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to "acquire additional bitcoin and for general corporate purposes." The offering will be made to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933.

As the self described "world's first Bitcoin development company", MicroStrategy is dedicated to supporting the growth and development of the Bitcoin network. The company uses its cashflows and proceeds from equity and debt financings to accumulate bitcoin, which serves as its primary treasury reserve asset.

The offering will help bolster MicroStrategy's position in the Bitcoin market and further its mission of advancing Bitcoin adoption and innovation. However, the offering is subject to uncertainties related to market conditions and completion terms, as outlined in MicroStrategy's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MicroStrategy's stock has outperformed Bitcoin year to date in 2024, rising 94.70% at the time of writing, compared to a 58.22% rise for BTC.

