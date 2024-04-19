MicroStrategy to Host Bitcoin For Corporations Conference – Pioneering Bitcoin Adoption

MicroStrategy, the leading business intelligence and Bitcoin development company, is set to convene its MicroStrategy World conference, taking place April 29 - May 2, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV. The event features two core components: i) Artificial Intelligence + Business Intelligence, and ii) Bitcoin for Corporations. Bitcoin Magazine will serve as the exclusive livestream partner of the Bitcoin for Corporations segment on May 1 - May 2, 2024, highlighting the case for Bitcoin as a critical part of corporate strategy.



MicroStrategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor is scheduled to deliver keynote remarks addressing how Bitcoin’s role as a store-of-value has been cemented post-approval of Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States. David Marcus, LightSpark CEO and former Meta Executive, will appear alongside Saylor to explore the innovation taking place on the Bitcoin network. The pair will discuss how Bitcoin as “money over IP” and Bitcoin Layer 2 technologies are primed to transform how businesses facilitate transactions.

MicroStrategy Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations, Shirish Jajodia noted the groundswell of momentum in the Bitcoin industry: “MicroStrategy has uniquely executed its Bitcoin strategy, benefitting from bitcoin’s properties as a superior long-term store-of-value. Our objective is to open-source our playbook and support bitcoin adoption at the enterprise level. We are excited to spread this message in partnership with Bitcoin Magazine and believe we are at a critical juncture in terms of Bitcoin taking its place in boardrooms around the world.”



The event comes on the heels of MicroStrategy’s continued doubling down on bitcoin – the firm recently conducted two convertible bond offerings raising proceeds of $1.4 billion, with much of the net proceeds used to purchase more bitcoin. MicroStrategy’s bitcoin holdings total more than 1% of the total supply, now worth $13.5 billion. MicroStrategy CEO Phong Le and CFO Andrew Kang will present the MicroStrategy Playbook for Corporates along with Michael Saylor to discuss opportunities to emulate the firm’s success and identify catalysts for other corporations to follow suit.

Get 30% off tickets to MicroStrategy World: Bitcoin for Corporations with code “BMAG30”. Click here to claim offer.

Bitcoin Magazine Institutional Lead Dylan LeClair previously noted that “MicroStrategy is the biggest story in corporate finance. Every Fortune 500 CEO has been put on notice.” LeClair also commented on Bitcoin’s rise as a new monetary paradigm: “Bitcoin is both a step-change in monetary technology and pristine collateral available to anyone with an internet connection. We are in the very beginning stages of adoption, and first movers in the space will have a distinct advantage. MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin for Corporations event will likely be a bellwether for institutional and corporate adoption throughout this decade.”



The Bitcoin for Corporations segment of MicroStrategy World will take place in the two days following the artificial intelligence and business intelligence event programming. The overall event is projected to exceed 1,000 executives in attendance, including representatives from Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Bayer, Bank of America and Hilton.



The Bitcoin Magazine livestream of Bitcoin for Corporations will be broadcast on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn beginning May 1, 2024.

