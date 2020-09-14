Cryptocurrencies

MicroStrategy Tells SEC It ‘May Increase’ $250M Bitcoin Reserves

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
MicroStrategy booth at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2011 (Araya Diaz/Getty Images)

MicroStrategy is refusing to rule out future bitcoin gambles.

  • The business intelligence company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday it âmay increaseâ its bitcoin (BTC) holdings beyond the $250 million haul purchased in August.
  • That blockbuster buy transformed much of MicroStrategyâs cash reserves into bitcoin, placing the Nasdaq-traded firm among Wall Streetâs most notable bitcoin bulls.
  • Future allocations would continue down the treasury allocation path. On Sept. 11, the board formally recognized bitcoin as MicroStrategyâs âprimary treasury reserve asset on an ongoing basis.â

Read more: MicroStrategy Buys $250M in Bitcoin, Calling the Crypto âSuperior to Cashâ

