MicroStrategy Swings To Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $89.98 million or $8.43 per share, compared to net income of $2.66 million or $0.27 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $134.5 million from $131.3 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.49 per share and revenues of $133.2 million for the quarter.

