MicroStrategy spends $15 mln more to buy bitcoin

Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Major bitcoin corporate backer MicroStrategy Inc said on Monday it bought another 328 bitcoin for about $15 million in cash, swelling its holdings of the cryptocurrency and sending the company's shares 7% higher in premarket trading.

