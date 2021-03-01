MicroStrategy spends $15 mln more to buy bitcoin

March 1 (Reuters) - Major bitcoin corporate backer MicroStrategy Inc MSTR.O said on Monday it bought another 328 bitcoin for about $15 million in cash, swelling its holdings of the cryptocurrency and sending the company's shares 7% higher in premarket trading.

