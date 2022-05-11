MicroStrategy Slide Continues

(RTTNews) - MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) shares are declining more than 12 percent on Wednesday morning trade continuing a bearish trend for the last several weeks. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $198.92, down 11.35 percent from the previous close of $225.52, on a volume of 1,094,730. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $195.26-$891.38 on average volume of 472,968.

