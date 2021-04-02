MicroStrategy Rated ‘Buy’ at BTIG Partly on View Bitcoin Will Hit $95K by End of 2022

BTIG began coverage of MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm/bitcoin storehouse, with a “buy” rating Wednesday, saying the company’s adoption of the cryptocurrency as its primary treasury reserve asset represents a “rational action” to protect the firm’s value in the long run.

BTIG, which also praised the company’s core business, said it views bitcoin as a form of digital gold and that buying Microstrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) provides investors a way to gain exposure to it.

MicroStrategy’s strategy lets it benefit from the rise of bitcoin driven by its adoption by institutional investors worried about inflation.

BTIG said its valuation is partly based on an assumption that the price of bitcoin will rise to $95,000 by the end of 2022 and on the company’s shift from a product licence model to a cloud-first, SaaS subscription one.

MicroStrategy has reported owning 91,326 bitcoin it bought for $2.21 billion, BTIG noted, with that stash worth now more than $5 billion. Given that MicroStrategy shares are just over half where they’d reached in early February, BTIG says the current price is an attractive entry point.

BTIG said it has an $850 per share price target on MSTR’s shares. No time frame was provided.

Shares of MicroStrategy closed Wednesday at $703.56, up $24.76 or 3.65%. On Feb. 8, they reached an all-time high of $1,315.

