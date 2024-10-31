MicroStrategy price target raised to $300 from $200 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on MicroStrategy (MSTR) to $300 from $200 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said benign operating results were overshadowed by an ambitious new capital plan intended to solidify MicroStrategy’s position as the world s leading Bitcoin Treasury Company.

