MicroStrategy price target raised to $300 from $200 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on MicroStrategy (MSTR) to $300 from $200 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said benign operating results were overshadowed by an ambitious new capital plan intended to solidify MicroStrategy’s position as the world s leading Bitcoin Treasury Company.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MSTR:
- MicroStrategy price target raised to $300 from $245 at Benchmark
- MicroStrategy price target raised to $290 from $240 at BTIG
- MicroStrategy’s Q3 2024: Strategic Moves Amid Losses
- MicroStrategy aims to raise $42B over next 3 years to buy more bitcoin
- MSTR Earnings: Microstrategy Plunges amid EPS Miss and Plan to Raise $42B
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.