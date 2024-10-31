MicroStrategy price target raised to $290 from $240 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on MicroStrategy (MSTR) to $290 from $240 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. In conjunction with the Q3 report, the company announced a $42B capital raising plan for the next three years, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says MicroStrategy intends to raise $21B via equity offerings and $21B via fixed income instruments for the purpose of acquiring additional bitcoin. BTIG thinks MicroStrategy’s track record of a generating bitcoin yield by accretively raising capital to buy bitcoin, and plans to acquire $42B of additional bitcoin during the next three years are why the stock trades at a premium to the spot value of its bitcoin holdings.
