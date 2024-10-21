MicroStrategy price target raised to $240 from $180 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on MicroStrategy (MSTR) to $240 from $180 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The implied bitcoin premium within the stock’s valuation is near an all-time high, though the market is also rewarding the company for its capital raises since Q2 earnings, which were in part used to remove existing high interest-rate debt that some investors were concerned about in regard to interest coverage, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MicroStrategy continues to be the premier vehicle for bitcoin exposure via the public equity market, and the more bitcoin it can acquire only helps valuation, the firm added.

