News & Insights

Stocks

MicroStrategy price target raised to $240 from $180 at BTIG

October 21, 2024 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on MicroStrategy (MSTR) to $240 from $180 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The implied bitcoin premium within the stock’s valuation is near an all-time high, though the market is also rewarding the company for its capital raises since Q2 earnings, which were in part used to remove existing high interest-rate debt that some investors were concerned about in regard to interest coverage, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MicroStrategy continues to be the premier vehicle for bitcoin exposure via the public equity market, and the more bitcoin it can acquire only helps valuation, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MSTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.