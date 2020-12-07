Cryptocurrencies

MicroStrategy Plans $400M Raise; Net Proceeds Will Fund More Bitcoin Buys

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor

MicroStrategy said Monday it plans to sell up to $400 million in a convertible senior notes offering that will likely fund yet more bitcoin allocations.

  • The business intelligence company said in a press release it will “invest the net proceeds from the sale in bitcoin in accordance with its Treasury Reserve” after first making way for business expenses.
  • Only “qualified institutional buyers” will be permitted to buy the interest-bearing notes, which mature in five years. MicroStrategy can convert the notes into cash, class A shares or a combination of the two starting in December 2023.
  • Last week, Chief Executive Michael Saylor expanded MicroStrategy’s bitcoin treasury reserve to 40,824 bitcoins.



