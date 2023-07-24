MicroStrategy (MSTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MicroStrategy (MSTR) closed at $430.94, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the business software company had gained 32.68% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

MicroStrategy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. On that day, MicroStrategy is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100.77%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $124.7 million, up 2.15% from the year-ago period.

MSTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $31.09 per share and revenue of $509.6 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +124.95% and +2.07%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MicroStrategy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MicroStrategy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MicroStrategy has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.05 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.97, which means MicroStrategy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

