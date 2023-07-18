MicroStrategy (MSTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

MicroStrategy (MSTR) closed at $445.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the business software company had gained 53.34% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MicroStrategy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, up 100.77% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $124.7 million, up 2.15% from the year-ago period.

MSTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $31.09 per share and revenue of $509.6 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +124.95% and +2.07%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MicroStrategy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MicroStrategy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MicroStrategy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.47. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.5.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

