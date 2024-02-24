MicroStrategy (MSTR) Price Target Increased by 6.00% to 702.27

The average one-year price target for MicroStrategy (NasdaqGS:MSTR) has been revised to 702.27 / share. This is an increase of 6.00% from the prior estimate of 662.49 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 542.37 to a high of 861.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.16% from the latest reported closing price of 687.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in MicroStrategy. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 16.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSTR is 0.43%, an increase of 70.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.64% to 9,363K shares. The put/call ratio of MSTR is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 1,559K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,554K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 70.51% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 801K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 37.66% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 510K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 0.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 322K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing an increase of 13.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 15.55% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 287K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 64.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 149.18% over the last quarter.

Microstrategy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MicroStrategy is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. MicroStrategy provides its enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications.

