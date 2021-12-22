MicroStrategy (MSTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

MicroStrategy (MSTR) closed the most recent trading day at $569.99, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the business software company had lost 18.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MicroStrategy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MicroStrategy is projected to report earnings of $1.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $132.45 million, up 0.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.55 per share and revenue of $508.75 million. These totals would mark changes of +26.69% and +5.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MicroStrategy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.02% lower within the past month. MicroStrategy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MicroStrategy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 86.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 37.92, which means MicroStrategy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

