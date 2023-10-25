MicroStrategy (MSTR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

MicroStrategy (MSTR) closed the most recent trading day at $433.22, moving +1.97% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the business software company had gained 33.9% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MicroStrategy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 1, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.74, marking a 177.08% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $126.2 million, up 0.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $31.05 per share and a revenue of $502.4 million, signifying shifts of +124.92% and +0.63%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MicroStrategy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. MicroStrategy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MicroStrategy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.68. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.94 for its industry.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 100, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)

