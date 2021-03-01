MicroStrategy Keeps Stacking Sats With Additional $15M Bitcoin Buy
MicroStrategy (MSTR) still isn’t done buying bitcoin, although its latest purchase is significantly smaller than usual.
- The business intelligence firm announced its purchase of an additional 328 BTC for $15 million in cash on Monday.
- The business intelligence company’s latest investment comes less than a week after it spent over $1 billion on bitcoin.
- To date, MicroStrategy hold 90,859 BTC with an average purchase price of $24,063.
- That total is worth around $4.38 billion on the market at press time.
- CEO Michael Saylor tweeted the holdings had been bought for around $2.186 billion, meaning the firm is already sitting on a roughly $2 billion profit.
See also: Corporate Treasuries Are Figuring Out Bitcoin on the Balance Sheet
Related Stories
- Gab, Refuge for the Deplatformed, Hacked for ‘Pretty Much Everything’ Including Trump Data
- USV Leads Round in Matter Labs as Ethereum Scaling Wars Intensify
- All About Bitcoin – Mar 2, 2021
- The Hash – Mar 2, 2021
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.