MicroStrategy Keeps Stacking Sats With Additional $15M Bitcoin Buy

Zack Voell CoinDesk
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor

MicroStrategy (MSTR) still isn’t done buying bitcoin, although its latest purchase is significantly smaller than usual.

  • The business intelligence firm announced its purchase of an additional 328 BTC for $15 million in cash on Monday.
  • The business intelligence company’s latest investment comes less than a week after it spent over $1 billion on bitcoin.
  • To date, MicroStrategy hold 90,859 BTC with an average purchase price of $24,063.
  • That total is worth around $4.38 billion on the market at press time.
  • CEO Michael Saylor tweeted the holdings had been bought for around $2.186 billion, meaning the firm is already sitting on a roughly $2 billion profit.

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

