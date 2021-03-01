MicroStrategy Keeps Stacking Sats With Additional $15M Bitcoin Buy

MicroStrategy (MSTR) still isn’t done buying bitcoin, although its latest purchase is significantly smaller than usual.

The business intelligence firm announced its purchase of an additional 328 BTC for $15 million in cash on Monday.

The business intelligence company’s latest investment comes less than a week after it spent over $1 billion on bitcoin.

To date, MicroStrategy hold 90,859 BTC with an average purchase price of $24,063.

That total is worth around $4.38 billion on the market at press time.

CEO Michael Saylor tweeted the holdings had been bought for around $2.186 billion, meaning the firm is already sitting on a roughly $2 billion profit.

