MicroStrategy Inc. Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$249.7 million, or -$21.93 per share. This compares with -$90.0 million, or -$8.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $132.6 million from $134.5 million last year.

MicroStrategy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$249.7 Mln. vs. -$90.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$21.93 vs. -$8.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.13 -Revenue (Q4): $132.6 Mln vs. $134.5 Mln last year.

