MicroStrategy Inc. Q3 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$27.1 million, or -$2.39 per share. This compares with -$36.1 million, or -$3.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $125.4 million from $128.0 million last year.

MicroStrategy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$27.1 Mln. vs. -$36.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$2.39 vs. -$3.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.27 -Revenue (Q3): $125.4 Mln vs. $128.0 Mln last year.

