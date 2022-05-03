MicroStrategy Inc. Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$130.8 million, or -$11.58 per share. This compares with -$110.0 million, or -$11.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $119.3 million from $122.9 million last year.

MicroStrategy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$130.8 Mln. vs. -$110.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$11.58 vs. -$11.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q1): $119.3 Mln vs. $122.9 Mln last year.

