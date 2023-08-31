Microstrategy Inc. - (MSTR) Price Target Increased by 5.31% to 457.57

The average one-year price target for Microstrategy Inc. - (NASDAQ:MSTR) has been revised to 457.57 / share. This is an increase of 5.31% from the prior estimate of 434.52 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 212.10 to a high of 546.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.11% from the latest reported closing price of 371.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 476 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microstrategy Inc. -. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSTR is 0.25%, a decrease of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.42% to 8,210K shares. The put/call ratio of MSTR is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 1,550K shares representing 11.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,546K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 10.10% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 803K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 510K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 277K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 1.25% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 251K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing an increase of 16.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 29.69% over the last quarter.

Microstrategy Background Information

MicroStrategy is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. MicroStrategy provides its enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications.

