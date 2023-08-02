Microstrategy Inc. - (MSTR) Price Target Increased by 26.53% to 434.52

The average one-year price target for Microstrategy Inc. - (NASDAQ:MSTR) has been revised to 434.52 / share. This is an increase of 26.53% from the prior estimate of 343.40 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 212.10 to a high of 546.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.77% from the latest reported closing price of 437.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microstrategy Inc. -. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSTR is 0.26%, an increase of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.99% to 7,940K shares. The put/call ratio of MSTR is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 1,546K shares representing 11.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 98.82% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 803K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 510K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 303K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares, representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 102.98% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 251K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 106.26% over the last quarter.

Microstrategy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MicroStrategy is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. MicroStrategy provides its enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.