Microstrategy Inc. - (MSTR) Price Target Increased by 10.90% to 606.29

The average one-year price target for Microstrategy Inc. - (NASDAQ:MSTR) has been revised to 606.29 / share. This is an increase of 10.90% from the prior estimate of 546.72 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 515.10 to a high of 724.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.11% from the latest reported closing price of 582.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microstrategy Inc. -. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSTR is 0.25%, a decrease of 4.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 8,206K shares. The put/call ratio of MSTR is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 1,554K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 1.10% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 803K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 510K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 0.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 322K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing an increase of 13.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 15.55% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 265K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing an increase of 14.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 17.37% over the last quarter.

Microstrategy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MicroStrategy is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. MicroStrategy provides its enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications.

