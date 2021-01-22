MicroStrategy Buys the Dip, Adds $10M to Bitcoin Treasury

Business intelligence company MicroStrategy bought 314 bitcoin for $10 million on Friday, piling on in a market that was down as much as 15% only one day before.

CEO Michael Saylor said in a tweet the coins cost an average of $31,808. He said the purchase conforms with MicroStrategy’s treasury reserve policy.

This is MicroStrategy’s first treasury padding since splurging $600 million on the market-leading cryptocurrency following a debt raise.

This is a developing story.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.