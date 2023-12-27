News & Insights

MicroStrategy buys bitcoin worth $615.7 mln ahead of SEC's spot ETF decision

December 27, 2023 — 10:26 am EST

Written by Arasu Kannagi Basil for Reuters ->

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Software firm MicroStrategy MSTR.O said on Wednesday it had bought bitcoin worth about $615.7 million in cash, amid growing expectations that the top U.S. markets regulator will soon approve a spotbitcoin exchangetraded fund (ETF).

The company and its subsidiaries purchased about 14,620 bitcoins at an average price of roughly $42,110 between Nov. 30 and Dec. 26, according to a regulatory filing.

In recent months, a spate of filings, including from traditional finance heavyweights like BlackRock BLK.N have revived the crypto markets which had been crushed after several high-profile firms such as Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX collapsed.

A spot crypto ETF would track the market price of the underlying crypto asset, giving investors exposure to the token without having to buy the currency.

Shares of the Virginia-based company that have surged more than 300% this year, were up another 3.2% in morning trading.

MicroStrategy, which began buying the cryptocurrency in 2020, said it together with subsidiaries now holds about 189,150 bitcoins bought for about $5.9 billion.

The company has said its bitcoin investments are intended as long-term holdings and that it expects to continue to accumulate the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency.

