MicroStrategy Buys An Additional 16,130 Bitcoin For $593 Million

MicroStrategy, a leading business intelligence and software company, has continued its steadfast commitment to Bitcoin by purchasing an additional 16,130 BTC at a total cost of $593.3 million, Founder & Chairman Michael Saylor announced today. The purchase came as Bitcoin's price has been experiencing upward momentum, reaching a recent yearly high of over $38,300.

The company initially entered the Bitcoin market in August 2020, making a significant initial investment of $250 million into BTC. Since then, they have consistently added to their Bitcoin holdings, creating a treasury reserve strategy that has garnered over 174,530 bitcoin worth more than $6.59 billion at the time of writing.

“On November 30, 2023, MicroStrategy announced that, during the period between November 1, 2023 and November 29, 2023, MicroStrategy, together with its subsidiaries, acquired approximately 16,130 bitcoins for approximately $593.3 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $36,785 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses,” MicroStrategy stated. “As of November 29, 2023, MicroStrategy, together with its subsidiaries, held an aggregate of approximately 174,530 bitcoins, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $5.280 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $30,252 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.”

As the fourth Bitcoin halving quickly approaches and the first spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the SEC seems imminent, MicroStrategy continues its aggressive bitcoin investment strategy with no signs of slowing down.

