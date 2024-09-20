MicroStrategy Buys Additional $489 Billion Worth of Bitcoin

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor announced on September 20 that it has purchased an additional 7,420 bitcoins for approximately $489 million. The company now holds over 252,000 Bitcoin, acquired for $9.9 billion.

Since 2020, MicroStrategy has adopted a Bitcoin-focused corporate strategy, taking advantage of Bitcoin's potential as an inflation hedge and store of value. The company has accumulated over 252,000 bitcoins worth more than $15 billion, substantially increasing shareholder value.

MicroStrategy has borrowed money by issuing convertible senior notes to fund its Bitcoin purchases. It recently raised over $1 billion through note offerings, partly to acquire more Bitcoin. Other public companies have emulated this "buy Bitcoin" corporate strategy to take advantage of Bitcoin's growth.

MicroStrategy's Bitcoin treasury purchases are like a large-scale "speculative attack" against fiat currencies. By exchanging fiat for scarce bitcoin when it is undervalued, the company could reap enormous returns if bitcoin continues appreciating as a global digital store of value.

The company is undertaking the largest speculative challenge against fiat currency in history by adding the most resilient asset to its treasury. Other public companies are beginning to emulate MicroStrategy by implementing Bitcoin treasury strategies and gaining Bitcoin exposure on their balance sheets.

