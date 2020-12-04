Cryptocurrencies

MicroStrategy Buys Additional $50M in Bitcoin

Danny Nelson and Zack Voell CoinDesk
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor announced his company’s third bitcoin purchase on Twitter Friday evening, per SEC filings the same day.

  • Saylor purchased 2,574 bitcoins for $50.0 million in cash bringing the business intelligence company’s treasury holdings to approximately 40,824 bitcoins.
  • MicroStrategy first bought $250 million in bitcoin (BTC) on Aug. 11. followed by an additional $175 million worth of BTC one month later.
  • Saylor said the latest purchase is part of MicroStrategy’s treasury reserve policy of eschewing inflation-prone cash for bitcoin. The 55 year-old executive heralds bitcoin as the “most rational” vessel for value storage anywhere in the world.
  • MSTR shares have soared 170% since Saylor first hinted the firm’s interest in BTC in late July 2020. Some now call the company a de-facto bitcoin ETF – albeit an inefficient one.
  • Leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase brokered MicroStrategy’s original bitcoin purchases, as CoinDesk previously reported.

