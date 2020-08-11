MicroStrategy Buys $250M in Bitcoin, Calling the Crypto ‘Superior to Cash’

Publicly traded business intelligence firm MicroStrategy purchased 21,454 bitcoin on Tuesday, effectively pouring all $250 million of its planned inflation-hedging funds into the digital currency.

Disclosing its bitcoin buy alongside an equivalent stock buyback in a Tuesday SEC filing, MicroStrategy, a NASDAQ-listed software firm worth over $1.2 billion, said the cryptocurrency provided a âreasonable hedge against inflationâ in a press statement shared with CoinDesk.

âThis investment reflects our belief that bitcoin, as the worldâs most widely-adopted cryptocurrency, is a dependable store of value and an attractive investment asset with more long-term appreciation potential than holding cash,â said chief executive Michael J. Saylor.

Saylor cited forces working to weaken fiat currencies â COVID-19, global quantitative easing measures, political and economic uncertainty â but also the technical and qualitative aspects that he said give the bitcoin blockchain strength.

âWe find the global acceptance, brand recognition, ecosystem vitality, network dominance, architectural resilience, technical utility, and community ethos of bitcoin to be persuasive evidence of its superiority as an asset class for those seeking a long-term store of value,â Saylor said.

The capital allocation quickly fulfills Saylorâs late July promise to shareholders that his company, which he founded in 1989, would buy back $250 million in stock and invest an additional $250 million in gold and bitcoin over the next 12 months. The belief was that these and other âalternative investmentsâ would protect MicroStrategyâs dollar-heavy balance sheet.

It is now clear that half of the $500 million bet turns entirely on bitcoin. MicroStrategy âaccordingly has made bitcoin the principal holding in its treasury reserve strategy,â Saylor said.

Read more: Nasdaq-Listed MicroStrategy, Wary of Looming Dollar Inflation, Turns to Bitcoin and Gold

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.