MicroStrategy Buys $175M More in Bitcoin, Upping BTC Holdings to $425M

Michael Saylor, the founder of MicroStrategy, said Tuesday his company has acquired an additional $175 million in bitcoin (BTC) in a single purchase.

  • Saylor said on Twitter that his business intelligence company had completed the acquisition of 16,796 bitcoin on Monday.
  • This has significantly increased the total size of MicroStrategyâs bitcoin holdings up to 38,250 bitcoin â worth roughly $416 million at current prices.
  • MicroStrategy told the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday that it âmay increaseâ its BTC holdings above the $250 million purchased in August.

Read more:Â MicroStrategy Buys $250M in Bitcoin, Calling the Crypto âSuperior to Cashâ

