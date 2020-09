MicroStrategy Buys $175M More in Bitcoin, Upping BTC Holdings to $425M

Michael Saylor, the founder of MicroStrategy, said Tuesday his company has acquired an additional $175 million in bitcoin (BTC) in a single purchase.

Saylor said on Twitter that his business intelligence company had completed the acquisition of 16,796 bitcoin on Monday.

This has significantly increased the total size of MicroStrategy’s bitcoin holdings up to 38,250 bitcoin – worth roughly $416 million at current prices.

MicroStrategy told the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday that it “may increase” its BTC holdings above the $250 million purchased in August.

Read more: MicroStrategy Buys $250M in Bitcoin, Calling the Crypto ‘Superior to Cash’

