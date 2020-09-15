MicroStrategy Buys $175M More in Bitcoin, Upping BTC Holdings to $425M
Michael Saylor, the founder of MicroStrategy, said Tuesday his company has acquired an additional $175 million in bitcoin (BTC) in a single purchase.
- Saylor said on Twitter that his business intelligence company had completed the acquisition of 16,796 bitcoin on Monday.
- This has significantly increased the total size of MicroStrategyâs bitcoin holdings up to 38,250 bitcoin â worth roughly $416 million at current prices.
- MicroStrategy told the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday that it âmay increaseâ its BTC holdings above the $250 million purchased in August.
Read more:Â MicroStrategy Buys $250M in Bitcoin, Calling the Crypto âSuperior to Cashâ
