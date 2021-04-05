MicroStrategy Buys $15M More of Bitcoin
MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm that has made bitcoin its main treasury reserve, said it purchased about 253 more of the leading cryptocurrency for $15 million in cash.
- The Nasdaq-listed firm said it paid an average price of $59,339 per coin including fees and expenses.
- As a result, MicroStrategy now holds about 91.579 bitcoin at a total purchase price of $2.23 billion, at an average price of $24,311 per coin.
The story is developing and will be updated.
Related Stories
- Alts Higher, Bakkt Crypto Wallet, Coinbase IPO, DeFi Funding
- Grayscale Says It’s ‘100% Committed to Converting GBTC Into an ETF’
- Fearing Being Cut Off From SWIFT, Russia Hints About Blockchain Alternative: Report
- Fact Versus Fiction on India’s Crypto Crackdown
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- R3 Corda Now Has a Bridge to Public Blockchains With Arrival of Ethereum-Based XDC
- What Is BitClout? The Social Media Experiment Sparking Controversy on Twitter
- Why a Global Digital Healthcare Model Must be Underpinned by a Digital Currency
- NBA Top Shot, CryptoKitties Firm Dapper Labs Raising $250M+ at $2B Valuation: Report