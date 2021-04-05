Cryptocurrencies

MicroStrategy Buys $15M More of Bitcoin

Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm that has made bitcoin its main treasury reserve, said it purchased about 253 more of the leading cryptocurrency for $15 million in cash.

  • The Nasdaq-listed firm said it paid an average price of $59,339 per coin including fees and expenses.
  • As a result, MicroStrategy now holds about 91.579 bitcoin at a total purchase price of $2.23 billion, at an average price of $24,311 per coin.

The story is developing and will be updated.

