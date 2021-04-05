MicroStrategy Buys $15M More of Bitcoin

MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm that has made bitcoin its main treasury reserve, said it purchased about 253 more of the leading cryptocurrency for $15 million in cash.

The Nasdaq-listed firm said it paid an average price of $59,339 per coin including fees and expenses.

As a result, MicroStrategy now holds about 91.579 bitcoin at a total purchase price of $2.23 billion, at an average price of $24,311 per coin.

The story is developing and will be updated.

