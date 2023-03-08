MicroStrategy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MSTR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $227.08, changing hands as low as $227.00 per share. MicroStrategy Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MSTR's low point in its 52 week range is $132.56 per share, with $522.8028 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $234.26.
