MicroStrategy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MSTR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $630.18, changing hands as high as $638.91 per share. MicroStrategy Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSTR's low point in its 52 week range is $149.23 per share, with $1315 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $633.81.

