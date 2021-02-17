Cryptocurrencies

MicroStrategy Boosts Latest Debt-for-Bitcoin Offering to $900M

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
CEO Michael J. Saylor said bitcoin is now the "principal holding" in his business intelligence company's revamped treasury reserves strategy. (MicroStrategy/Wikimedia Commons)

MicroStrategy has adjusted its latest planned convertible senior note sale to $900 million, adding $300 million to the novel debt issuance model it now semi-regularly employs in order to raise funds to, you guessed it, buy more bitcoin.

  • The business intelligence company reaffirmed Wednesday that it intends to pour the net proceeds of this debt sale into bitcoin buys, perhaps its biggest single dollar-denominated allocation yet.
  • MicroStrategy only yesterday announced the latest offering would seek to raise $600 million.
  • MSTR’s pro-bitcoin CEO Michael Saylor has mandated his company follow two distinct business models: 1) develop business intelligence software, 2) buy more bitcoin.
  • The firm has bought 70,784 bitcoin so far, an amount now worth around $3.6 billion. It projects the net proceeds of this sale to come in around $879 million.

See also: MicroStrategy Begins Hiring for Bitcoin Data Product

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular