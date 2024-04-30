MicroStrategy Bitcoin (BTC) Holdings Hits $13.6 Billion after Latest Purchase

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings increased by 122 BTC in April, according to the company’s latest quarterly financial report. Current data shows that the Michael Saylor-led firm now holds a total of 214,400 BTC (~$13.6 billion).
MicroStrategy Announces Another $7.8 Million BTC Purchase
MicroStrategy, the largest Bitcoin holder among public companies, keeps buying more BTC, as its latest quarterly report indicates the company injected another $7.8 million, pushing the total amount of its crypto holdings to 214,400 BTC, valued at around $13.5 billion.
MicroStrategy CEO Phong Le further emphasized that the Virginia-headquartered company “is committed to the continued development of the Bitcoin network,” adding that in the first quarter, MicroStartegy’s subscription services revenues and subscription billings “both grew again at double-digit growth rates.”
Despite witnessing a robust 22% year-over-year surge in subscription services revenues, totaling $23 million, the overall revenues for Q1 experienced a slight decline, reaching $115.2 million, a 5.5% decrease compared to Q1 2023. Meanwhile, operating expenses surged to $288.9 million in Q1, marking a 152.8% increase compared to the same period last year.Microstrategy (MSTR) Price action, April 30 2024 | Source: FXEmpire
Following the announcement, the share price of MicroStrategy (MSTR) saw a modest uptick of 0.8%, reaching $1,292, according to FXEmpire data. Meanwhile, at press time, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at around $63,250 as per data from CoinMarketCap.
