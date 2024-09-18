MicroStrategy Announces Pricing Of Offering Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2028

(RTTNews) - MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) announced Wednesday the pricing of its offering of $875 million in 0.625% convertible senior notes due in 2028. Earlier, the company was planning to offer $700 million.

The notes will be sold to qualified institutional buyers.

The company has allowed the initial purchasers of the notes the option to acquire an additional $135 million.

The notes will mature on September 15, 2028, with a conversion rate set at 5.4589 MicroStrategy Class A common stock shares for every $1,000 principal amount, translating to a conversion price of $183.19 per share.

MicroStrategy intends to utilize the net proceeds, estimated at $864.1 million, to redeem all $500 million of its 6.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2028, as well as to purchase more bitcoin, and for general corporate purposes.

The closing of the offering is anticipated for September 19, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.