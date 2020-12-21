MicroStrategy Announces Over $1 Bln In Total Bitcoin Purchases In 2020 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, announced Monday that it had purchased an additional approximately 29,646 bitcoins for approximately $650.0 million in cash in accordance with its Treasury Reserve Policy, at an average price of approximately $21,925 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

As of December 21, 2020, the Company holds an aggregate of approximately 70,470 bitcoins, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.125 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $15,964 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

The company said the acquisition of additional bitcoins reaffirms its belief that bitcoin, as the world's most widely-adopted cryptocurrency, is a dependable store of value.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.