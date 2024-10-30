News & Insights

MicroStrategy aims to raise $42B over next 3 years to buy more bitcoin

October 30, 2024 — 07:20 pm EDT

As part of its Q3 results, CEO Phong Le stated: “Our focus remains to increase value generated to our shareholders by leveraging the digital transformation of capital. Today, we are announcing a strategic goal of raising $42 billion of capital over the next 3 years, comprised of $21 billion of equity and $21 billion of fixed income securities, which we refer to as our “21/21 Plan.” As a Bitcoin Treasury Company, we plan to use the additional capital to buy more bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset in a manner that will allow us to achieve higher BTC Yield.”

Stocks mentioned

MSTR

