Cryptocurrencies

MicroStrategy Adds to Bitcoin Trove With Another $10M Purchase

Contributor
Zack Voell CoinDesk
Published

MicroStrategy (MSTR) isn’t finished buying bitcoin.

  • The business intelligence company added 295 BTC to its hoard, per a Tuesday filing.
  • This marks the second $10 million purchase this year, after MicroStrategy bought 314 BTC less than two weeks ago, per CoinDesk’s prior reporting.
  • MicroStrategy’s most recent buys were executed at an average price of $33,810, suggesting that it may have accumulated the new coins after the market dropped following a price spike around social media frenzy stirred by Elon Musk’s Twitter account.
  • On the company’s earnings call last week, CEO Michael Saylor said his company will “continue to actively manage” its balance sheet and “progressively acquire more bitcoin” at prices “that probably keep going up.”
  • MicroStrategy now holds 71,079 BTC, per the filing.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular