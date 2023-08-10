Microsoft's role in data breach part of US cyber inquiry -Bloomberg News

Adds details from report in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 3-5

Aug 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. cybersecurity advisory panel will investigate risks in cloud computing that will also include Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O role in the recent breach of government department email systems by suspected Chinese hackers, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB) will focus on risks to cloud computing infrastructure, including identity and authentication management, and will look at all relevant cloud service providers, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report comes after Oregon Senator Ron Wyden in July asked the Federal Trade Commission, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Justice Department to "take action" against Microsoft following the hack.

That access was used to spy on the communications of U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and senior State Department diplomats.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jamie Freed)

