News & Insights

US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft's role in data breach part of US cyber inquiry -Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

August 10, 2023 — 09:57 pm EDT

Written by Gokul Pisharody for Reuters ->

Adds details from report in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 3-5

Aug 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. cybersecurity advisory panel will investigate risks in cloud computing that will also include Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O role in the recent breach of government department email systems by suspected Chinese hackers, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB) will focus on risks to cloud computing infrastructure, including identity and authentication management, and will look at all relevant cloud service providers, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report comes after Oregon Senator Ron Wyden in July asked the Federal Trade Commission, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Justice Department to "take action" against Microsoft following the hack.

That access was used to spy on the communications of U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and senior State Department diplomats.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jamie Freed)

((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.